Husso will get the home start against the Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Husso is 4-1-1 for the Red Wings this season and has been strong in goal with a 2.17 GAA and a .934 save percentage. He has taken over as the No. 1 netminder over Alex Nedeljkovic. Husso will face the Islanders, who have a 7-4-0 record and have been scoring well this season, averaging 3.73 goals per game.