Husso will get the home start versus Buffalo on Thursday, Red Wings' host Carley Johnston reports.

Husso returned Tuesday after missing seven games with a lower-body injury, and he was strong in stopping 24 shots in a 5-0 win over Montreal. Husso is 26-19-6 with a 2.96 GAA and .901 save percentage. He will take on the Sabres, who are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.55 goals per game.