Husso will be between the visiting pipes in Tampa Bay on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso was pulled Monday after giving up three goals on five shots in a 6-1 loss to the Stars. Husso is 26-21-7 with a 3.09 GAA and .896 save percentage. Husso will face the Lightning, who are eighth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.40 goals per game this season.