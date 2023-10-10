Per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site, Husso will guard the road net Thursday against New Jersey.

Husso posted a 26-22-7 record with a 3.11 GAA, an .896 save percentage and four shutouts in 56 games last season. Detroit has a crowded crease situation with goaltenders James Reimer and Alex Lyon on the roster as well, so getting off to a strong start will be important for Husso.