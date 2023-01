Husso will defend the home net Tuesday versus Winnipeg, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

In his past three outings, Husso has permitted 12 goals on only 59 shots en route to a 0-2-0 record. He has a 12-8-5 record on the year with a 2.95 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Jets rank 10th in the league this campaign with 3.30 goals per game.