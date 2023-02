Husso will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Edmonton, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso has won three of his past four outings, stopping 104 of 113 shots during that span. He has a 17-11-5 record this season with a 3.00 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 34 appearances. The Oilers rank first in the league this year with 3.74 goals per game.