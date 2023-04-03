Husso (lower body) will guard the cage on the road against Montreal on Tuesday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Husso returns following a seven-game stint on the sidelines due to his lower-body problem. The netminder is currently mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 4.46 GAA and .806 save percentage. With six games remaining this season, all three backstops could see some work, including Magnus Hellberg and Alex Nedeljkovic.