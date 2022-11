Husso will guard the home crease against Arizona on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Husso is on a three-game winning streak as he is 8-2-2 with a 2.36 GAA and a .922 save percentage, as well as three shutouts. He will face the Coyotes, who are in the midst of a 14-game road trip. Arizona has scored only 48 goals in 18 games and are 4-3-1 since heading out on the road.