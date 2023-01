Husso will guard the road goal Monday against Colorado, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Husso allowed four goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Columbus. He has a 14-9-5 record this season with a 2.99 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Avalanche sit 24th in the league this campaign with 2.98 goals per game.