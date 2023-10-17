Husso will patrol the home crease Wednesday versus Pittsburgh, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Husso has a 1-1-0 record in his previous two starts this season, having stopped 44 of 51 shots. In three career outings versus the Penguins, he has posted a mark of 0-1-1 with an .871 save percentage and a 4.58 GAA.