Husso will patrol the home crease Wednesday versus Pittsburgh, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Husso has a 1-1-0 record in his previous two starts this season, having stopped 44 of 51 shots. In three career outings versus the Penguins, he has posted a mark of 0-1-1 with an .871 save percentage and a 4.58 GAA.
More News
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Short circuits Bolts for win•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Gets Saturday's start•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Falls to New Jersey•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Starting Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Snags win in preseason debut•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Will not have workload scaled back•