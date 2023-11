Husso will tend to the road net Wednesday against the Rangers, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Husso has won his past two starts, including a 25-save performance in Friday's 5-2 victory over Boston. He has registered a mark of 7-3-1 this season with a 3.47 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 11 appearances. New York is tied for 14th in the league with 3.30 goals per game this campaign.