Husso will guard the road goal versus the Capitals on Wednesday, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Husso will start his second consecutive preseason contest. It's unclear if that indicates he's put himself ahead of Nedeljkovic for the starting role -- head coach Derek Lalonde has previously indicated the Red Wings' top netminders will split the duties to start the year. Husso could have the edge for playing time if he can replicate the 2.56 GAA and .919 save percentage he posted in 40 games with the Blues last year.