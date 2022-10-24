Husso stopped 32 of 33 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Husso gave up a goal to Trevor Zegras in the first period, but the Red Wings' offense was able to easily cover the damage. So far, Husso and Alex Nedeljkovic have alternated starts to begin 2022-23. Husso has also put up two good outings and one bad one, though he's yet to face a truly elite team. The 27-year-old has allowed six goals on 98 shots. Though he doesn't have a full-time starter role, he looks to be an effective option when he starts.