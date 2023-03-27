Husso (lower body) is being evaluated to determine if he can return to the lineup this season. Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Husso, who hasn't played since March 20, is is facing a week-long evaluation process. He is feeling better but could be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign. Husso has posted a 25-19-6 record this season with a 3.01 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Alex Nedeljkovic, who was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on March 23, is slated to make his second straight start Tuesday against Pittsburgh.