Husso made 17 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Husso wasn't all that busy as the Red Wings held a 41-20 edge in shots, but he gave up two goals to Taylor Raddysh in the first and another to Joey Anderson early in the third, precipitating the need for a third-period Detroit comeback to snap the team's six-game slide. The comeback victory also got Husso into the win column for the first time since Feb. 23 -- he had been 0-3-1 in his last four decisions. Detroit's six points back of a playoff spot, and Husso should continue to start most of the team's games as long as the Red Wings remain within striking distance of the postseason.