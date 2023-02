Husso allowed one goal on 31 shots in a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Husso was sharp in the win, allowing just a second-period goal to Vincent Trocheck while turning aside 30 shots. The 28-year-old netminder has won six of his last seven starts, sporting a .939 save percentage in that span. Husso improves to 23-13-5 with a .907 save percentage on the season. He's become a solid goaltending option on a surging Red Wings team.