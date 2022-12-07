Husso turned aside 44 of 46 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Husso was superb against the reigning Eastern Conference champions, picking up a win despite the Red Wings being outshot 46 to 26. The 27-year-old netminder blanked the Lightning through the first two periods before allowing goals to Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point in the third. Husso improves to 11-4-3 on the season with a .916 save percentage.