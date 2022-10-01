Husso stopped all 13 shots he faced Friday in a 2-0 loss to the Capitals, per Mlive.com.

Husso will battle Alex Nedeljkovic for the starters net in Detroit this season and coach Derek Lalonde said that the duo will split the net to start the season. Husso, based on last season, is expected to eventually take over, but Nedeljkovic has shown in the past with the Hurricanes that he is a more than capable number one netminder. Husso was 25-7-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .919 save percentage with the Blues last season.