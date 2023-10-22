Husso stopped 35 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

The 28-year-old netminder won his third straight start in impressive fashion, as the only two shots that beat Husso came on an Ottawa power play in the first period and a partial breakaway in the third -- he even got a piece of the latter, but the puck bounced up and over his shoulder. Husso's 3-1-0 record isn't reflected in his .901 save percentage however, and if Detroit's offense cools down, he could become a volatile fantasy option. With the Red Wings back in action Sunday against the Flames, James Reimer is expected to get a turn in the crease, putting Husso in line to see his next start Tuesday on home ice against the Kraken.