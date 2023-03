Husso made 21 saves in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Ottawa.

The Red Wings actually opened the scoring early in the first period on a Dominik Kubalik tally, but the Senators were up 4-1 before the first intermission. It was Husso's worst performance since he coughed up eight goals against the Rangers on Nov. 10, but the 28-year-old netminder was otherwise pretty sharp in February, wrapping up the month having gone 6-4-0 with a 2.60 GAA and .913 save percentage.