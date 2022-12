Husso made 34 saves in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Husso improved to 12-6-5 by notching his first win since he beat the Lightning on Dec. 6. Victories have been hard to come by for the banged up Red Wings of late, and the jury's still out on whether Husso's strong play prior to this slump is sustainable, but at least he's locked into the starting role in Detroit.