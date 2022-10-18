Husso made 31 saves but the Red Wings endured bad luck during a 5-4 overtime loss to the visiting Kings on Monday.

Husso, who earned a shutout during his Red Wings debut on Friday, surrendered two first-period goals Monday and failed to control key rebounds during the defeat. The 27-year-old netminder also struggled with bad bounces Monday. Husso gave up his first goal as a Red Wing when he failed to turn aside Gabriel Vilardi's knuckleball shot that deflected off the knee of defenseman Moritz Seider. The game-winner bounced off defenseman Filip Hronek. An off-season acquisition, Husso will continue to rotate early-season starts with Alex Nedeljkovic.