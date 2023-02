Husso kicked out 15 of 17 shots in a 3-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Husso surrendered a goal in each of the first and second periods. Tampa Bay's final marker was scored on an empty net. Husso has a 23-14-5 record, 2.83 GAA and .907 save percentage in 43 games this season. He's allowed just four goals on 75 shots over his last three contests.