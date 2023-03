Husso has a lower-body injury according to coach Derek Lalonde, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

The Red Wings recalled Alex Nedeljkovic on an emergency basis as a result of Husso's injury. Husso has lost his last three starts and is 25-19-3 with a 3.02 GAA and .899 save percentage. Consider the netminder day-to-day at this time.