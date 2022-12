Husso turned aside 26 of 27 shots during Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the visiting Hurricanes.

Husso yielded the game's lone goal to Brady Skjei on the power play at 17:20 of the first period, suffering his first defeat since Dec. 3. The 27-year-old netminder entered Tuesday 2-0-1 in his past three starts but fell to 11-5-4. With the Red Wings scheduled to play at the Wild on Wednesday, look for Alex Nedeljkovic or Magnus Hellberg to get the call.