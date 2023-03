Husso turned aside 20 of 25 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Husso suffered his third straight loss, allowing 12 goals on 62 shots in that span. He allowed at least a goal in each period of the contest, including two markers on just six shots in the final frame. Through 51 games this season, Husso's posted a 25-19-6 record, a 3.01 GAA and an .899 save percentage.