Husso yielded eight goals on 33 shots during Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Rangers.

Husso surrendered seven consecutive goals during the final 29 minutes of Thursday's Original Six rout. The 27-year-old netminder entered his ninth start with a 1.86 GAA and a .941 save percentage but yielded six third-period tallies on 17 shots. Husso (5-2-2) likely will sit in favor of Alex Nedeljkovic for Saturday's matchup at the Kings.