Husso made 21 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

Jack Eichel opened the scoring just over a minute into the game with a tap-in from the edge of the crease and Jonathan Marchessault popped in a power-play goal that eventually stood as the game winner. Phil Kessel then beat Husso on a breakaway late in the second. It was his second straight loss after winning four consecutive games to push his record to 9-4-3 with a 2.61 GAA and .910 save percentage.