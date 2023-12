Husso will protect the home net Monday versus the Ducks, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Husso has provided a 2-1-1 record with a .900 save percentage through five appearances in December. In 17 games played this season, he has posted a 9-5-2 record with a 3.47 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Anaheim sits 29th in the league this campaign with 2.63 goals per contest.