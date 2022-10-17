Husso will get the starting nod at home against the Kings on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Husso was outstanding in his Red Wings debut Friday, stopping all 29 shots he faced in a shutout win over the Canadiens. The 27-year-old was impressive for the Blues last season, posting a .919 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA through 40 appearances, earning him a three-year deal with Detroit this offseason. It's still unclear how the team intends to split the workload between Husso and Alex Nedeljkovic, but the former should be the No. 1 netminder barring an injury or stretch of poor play.