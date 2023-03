Husso will defend the home net Saturday versus Colorado, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso is coming off a 14-save effort in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Nashville. He has a 25-17-6 record this season with a 2.92 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Avalanche rank 15th in the league this year with 3.22 goals per game.