Husso will be between the home pipes against the Rangers on Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso was recalled under emergency conditions after Alex Lyon, who was originally scheduled to start versus the Leafs on Friday, suffered a lower-body injury. With a back-to-back on the schedule, the Wings will turn to Cam Talbot for Friday's contest before pressing Husso into service versus the Rangers on Saturday. In his lone NHL appearance this year, the 29-year-old HUsso gave up four goals on 14 shots (.714 save percentage) before being pulled from the crease versus the Penguins on Oct. 10. Once Lyon is cleared to return, Husso will likely be shipped back to the minors.