Husso will be between the home pipes versus the Rangers on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso has won five of his last six games, giving up 13 goals on 198 shots over that span. This will be his eighth start in the Red Wings' last nine games. Husso is 22-13-5 with a 2.90 GAA and .905 save percentage and is a big reason why the Red Wings are challenging for a playoff spot. He will face the Rangers, who are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games.