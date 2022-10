Husso will guard the road goal versus the Bruins on Thursday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Husso continues to alternate starts with Alex Nedeljkovic. Through three appearances, Husso has yet to be beaten in regulation, allowing six goals on 98 shots with a 2-0-1 record. The Bruins will be his toughest test so far, as they've gone 6-1-0 to begin the year and will welcome Brad Marchand back from hip surgery for Thursday's game.