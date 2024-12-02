Husso will defend the road net against Boston on Tuesday, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Husso has posted a record of 0-2-1 while stopping 45 of 55 shots in three NHL appearances this season. Due to injuries to Cam Talbot (lower body) and Alex Lyon (lower body), Sebastian Cossa will be Husso's backup goalie versus the Bruins. If Husso continues to struggle and Talbot misses additional time, Cossa could make his NHL debut following his recall from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday because Lyon won't be ready to play in Thursday's road game versus Ottawa, either.