Husso will tend to the home net Wednesday versus Tampa Bay, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso has gone winless in his past four outings (0-2-2), having allowed 13 goals on 129 shots. He has a record of 11-6-5 this season with a 2.66 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Lightning sit third in the league with 3.67 goals per game this season.