Husso made 20 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

The Habs' Laval Line of Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Michael Pezzetta and Alex Belzile tore him up all night -- they scored all three goals and collected four helpers. Husso has won two straight and three of his last four starts. He'll likely rest Friday when the Wings face off against the Isles in a back-to-back.