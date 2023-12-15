Husso stopped 37 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 28-year-old netminder made only one real mistake on the night, but it proved costly -- Husso came out of his crease to try and handle a dump-in attempt in the second period, only to whiff on the puck completely. It bounced off the end boards and slid right in front of the net, gifting the game-winning goal to Jordan Staal. It's just the second time in his last 12 starts that Husso has allowed fewer than three goals, and over that stretch he's stumbled to a 3.75 GAA and .888 save percentage despite a 6-4-2 record. With Alex Lyon's hot streak having faded and James Reimer still trying to find his form, however, Husso figures to remain Detroit's No. 1 goalie by default, at least for now.