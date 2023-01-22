Husso made 23 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

It was a tight contest -- Scott Laughton broke a scoreless tie at 9:01 of the third period with a backhand roof under the bar. Husso has been sharp in his last two, allowing just four goals. But he allowed five goals in three of his previous six starts and four in another. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, Husso has beaten strong teams like the Golden Knights, Maple Leafs and Jets, and lost to weaker teams like the Flyers and Blue Jackets. He's a challenging fantasy activation.