Husso was traded by the Blues to the Red Wings on Friday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Husso outplayed Jordan Binnington (knee) during the 2021-22 regular season, but Binnington took back the starting job in the postseason while Husso struggled under the bright lights of the playoffs. Given that context and the substantial monetary commitment St. Louis has already made to Binnington, it made sense to move on from Husso. In Detroit, Husso will compete for playing time with Alex Nedeljkovic, who is currently recovering from a lower-body injury.