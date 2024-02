Husso is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the Red Wings report Thursday.

Husso suffered the lower-body injury just 8:48 into Tuesday's 8-4 loss to Edmonton. It was his first game with the Red Wings since Dec. 18 due to a different lower-body injury. Husso has a 9-5-2 record, 3.55 GAA and .892 save percentage in 19 appearances in 2023-24. James Reimer is projected to primarily back up Alex Lyon during Husso's absence.