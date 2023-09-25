The Red Wings plan to give Husso a similar workload as he had last season, albeit with improved schedule management, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Husso drew a career-high 56 starts in his debut campaign with the Red Wings, posting a 26-22-7 record, 3.11 GAA and .896 save percentage in the process. The rate stats left a lot to be desired from a fantasy perspective, but this article corroborates the idea that he was thrown into the fire too often. The Finn is entering just his fourth season at 28 years old, with the offseason additions of James Reimer, Alex Lyon and Michael Hutchinson figuring to give the team some much needed depth in goal. "We have a plan on what the season will look like," coach Derek Lalonde said of Husso. "It's probably a day-to-day thing, but we foresee him (in) the 55, 56-58 range. Hopefully, we can manage it a little bit better than we did last year in the volume of when and where."