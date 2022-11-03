Husso will start against Washington at home Thursday, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Husso is 3-1-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .926 save percentage in five starts this season. The Capitals have some great forwards, but they're in a three-way tie for 21st-place offensively with 2.91 goals per game. Part of the Capitals' problem is that they're missing some important scoring threats like Nicklas Backstrom (hip), T.J. Oshie (lower body), Tom Wilson (knee) and defenseman John Carlson (knee). That makes Husso's assignment considerably than it would otherwise be.