Husso stopped 22 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

The Kraken were able to get close to the net multiple times, and it led to three of their four goals. Husso had won his previous four starts, but that streak came to an end after this contest. He's now at 21-13-5 with a 2.95 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 40 appearances, matching his career high for games. It's been a step back with the Red Wings from where he was with the Blues last season, but the 28-year-old is the unquestioned starter and should get the nod Tuesday versus the Capitals as he looks to get back on track.