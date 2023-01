Husso kicked out 17 of 20 shots in a 3-2 loss to Florida on Friday.

Two of the three goals Husso surrendered were scored while Florida had the man advantage. He's 12-8-5 with a 2.95 GAA and .903 save percentage in 26 games this season. Husso has won just one of his last eight contests while allowing three or more goals in seven of those games.