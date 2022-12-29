Husso was pulled from Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against Pittsburgh after surrendering four goals on 12 shots.

Husso was beaten by Jason Zucker at 19:27 of the first period to put the Red Wings down 4-0, and he was subsequently replaced by Magnus Hellberg. Husso is 12-6-5 with a 2.86 GAA and .908 save percentage in 24 games this season. He's allowed at least four goals in each of his last four games.