Husso was pulled from Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against Pittsburgh after surrendering four goals on 12 shots.
Husso was beaten by Jason Zucker at 19:27 of the first period to put the Red Wings down 4-0, and he was subsequently replaced by Magnus Hellberg. Husso is 12-6-5 with a 2.86 GAA and .908 save percentage in 24 games this season. He's allowed at least four goals in each of his last four games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Detroit-Ottawa postponed Friday•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Success against Tampa continues•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Falls to Caps in OT•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Starting in Washington•