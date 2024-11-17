Tarasenko provided an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.
Tarasenko has a helper in three straight games after helping out on a Dylan Larkin goal late in Saturday's loss. The 32-year-old Tarasenko has struggled with consistency so far, so it's tough to tell if this is a mirage or a return to form on offense. The veteran winger has six points, 25 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-4 rating over 16 appearances, playing primarily in a third-line role.
