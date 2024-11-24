Tarasenko notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

Tarasenko played a season-high 20:03 in the contest and helped out on Lucas Raymond's tally. With five assists over his last six outings, Tarasenko appears to be turning things around after a slow start. He's at eight points, 31 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-3 rating through 19 appearances.