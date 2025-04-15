Tarasenko scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Tarasenko ended a seven-game goal drought with the empty-netter. The winger has struggled throughout the campaign while playing in a smaller role. He's produced 32 points, 131 shots on net, 62 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 78 appearances, with his 14:46 average ice time being his lowest mark since his 2012-13 rookie year with the Blues.