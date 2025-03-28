Tarasenko scored a goal on in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Tarasenko has two goals and three assists over his last eight outings, including three points in his last three contests. The 33-year-old winger's recent uptick in production earned him a promotion to the top line at even strength, though he saw just 14:23 of ice time in a game where the Red Wings spent a lot of time on the power play. Tarasenko is now at 10 goals, 30 points, 123 shots on net, 60 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 70 appearances.